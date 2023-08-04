Funeral to be held Friday for pastor struck by Stamford police cruiser

The funeral for a pastor who was struck by a police cruiser while getting mail outside his Stamford home on July 26 will be held Friday.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, 69, was a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission.

He leaves behind many family members, including his wife of 46 years, Dorye Emory Jackson, who is a police commissioner in the city, and his two daughters, friends, colleagues and many who he viewed as family, according to his obituary.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug, 4 at Union Baptist Church at 805 Newfield Ave. in Stamford.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service of celebration at noon. The interment will be private.

Rev. Jackson was trying to cross Wire Mill Road in Stamford after retrieving mail from his mailbox around 4:12 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a marked Stamford police patrol vehicle driven by Officer Zachary Lockwood.

Lockwood was on duty, responding to an unrelated crash, police said. Officials said Lockwood tried to maneuver away after taking a curve but hit Jackson, and then provided medical care to Jackson until medical crews arrived.

The police department said Lockwood has been placed on administrative leave.

Police said Reverend Jackson was a friend and adviser to many members of the Stamford Police Department.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.