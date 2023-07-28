Police hold news conference after death of pastor struck by Stamford police cruiser

On Friday morning, Connecticut state police and the Stamford police department are holding a news conference after the death of a local pastor who was struck by a police cruiser Wednesday.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, 69, was trying to cross Wire Mill Road in Stamford after retrieving mail from his mailbox around 4:12 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a marked Stamford police patrol vehicle, police said.

Jackson was taken to a hospital after he was hit and later died, according to police.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said Jackson was a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission.

Jackson’s wife, Dorye, is a Stamford police commissioner. She said that at this time, the family is asking for prayers.

Stamford police said in a Facebook post that Reverend Jackson was a friend and adviser to many members of the police department.

A prominent Stamford pastor was hit and killed by a police cruiser Wednesday night.

"Pastor Tommie Jackson was such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community, for the past 25 plus years. His steadfast commitment to serve those under the guidance of his pastorate, extended far and wide," Assistant Chief Silas Redd said.

The police officer who struck Jackson, Officer Zachary Lockwood, was on duty at the time of the crash, which happened in a residential neighborhood near exit 35 on the Merritt Parkway, police said.

Police said the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle were on as Lockwood was responding to an unrelated call. Lockwood tried to maneuver away after taking a curve but hit Jackson.

After the crash, Lockwood provided medical care to Jackson until medical crews arrived, police said Friday.

Lockwood was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The police department said Lockwood has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department since April 18, 2022.

The Western District Major Crime Squad and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.