Garlic festival to be held in Olde Mistick Village next month

A celebration of garlic is coming to Olde Mistick Village.

The 16th Annual Garlic Festival is planned for Sept. 21 and 22 and garlic-related foods as well as those that do not feature garlic will be sold.

Farmers will be selling a variety of garlic and fresh produce, jams, preserves, syrups, honey, herbs, baked goods and more will be available as well.

"If you like garlic, this is the place to be! Even if you don't, there's something for everyone," Chris Regan, the property manager of Olde Mistick Village, said in a statement.

There will also be live music.

"Fifteen of your favorite local musicians and bands will be playing throughout Olde Mistick Village. These talented artists will be performing 16 different shows over two days. Truly a great family event!" Jim Holley, of the Olde Mistick Village Merchants Association, said.

Crafters, artisans, artists and authors will be there and many Olde Mistick Village businesses will also offer garlic-related products as well.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.