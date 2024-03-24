Gas station employee injured, held at gunpoint during robbery in Cromwell: police

A gas station employee was reportedly held at gunpoint during a robbery in Cromwell on Sunday morning and police are looking for four people who fled after the incident.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station on Berlin Road around 4 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

During the incident, police said one of the suspects held an employee at gunpoint while three other suspects stole merchandise and cash from the register. The employee suffered minor injuries.

All four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. It was last seen traveling westbound on Route 372 in Cromwell.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects or the vehicle they left in.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have been in the area, anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (860) 635-2256. You can request to speak with the Detective Sergeant Carlson, who is the investigating officer.