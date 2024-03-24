Teen accused of discharging gun during armed robbery in North Haven

A teenager has been arrested and is accused of discharging a gun during an armed robbery in North Haven early Sunday morning.

Four men reportedly entered the Citgo gas station on Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. One person pointed a gun at the store employee and threatened him while three other suspects went behind the counter and attempted to enter the cash register and store safe, according to police.

Investigators determined there was a struggle and one round was fired from the gun. The employee was not injured.

The first two officers at the scene arrested a 16-year-old male from Hartford. It is believed that he was the one that fired the gun.

The other three suspects fled. Authorities have not released any descriptions of those suspects.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at (203) 239-5321.