Girls basketball coach accused of hitting person with car after argument in Columbia

A girls basketball coach is accused of hitting a person with a vehicle after an argument during a game in Columbia over the weekend and the incident was captured on camera.

Troopers were called to Horace Porter School in Columbia on Saturday around 11:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle.

Once there, state police said they talked to the victim who reported that there was a girls youth basketball game at the school earlier in the morning. The victim said they were involved in an argument with the visiting team's coach, identified as 29-year-old Bryan Baez-Rivera, of Willimantic.

As the victim attempted to approach Baez-Rivera's vehicle in the parking lot, state police said the victim told them Baez-Rivera intentionally ran into them, causing them to go over the roof and hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, troopers said they talked to the coach. Baez-Rivera said he was involved in an argument after the girls basketball game and as he was leaving the parking lot, the victim began chasing him on foot. Baez-Rivera claimed the victim walked in front of his car and he was not able to stop in time to avoid a collision.

According to the Baez-Rivera, multiple people then began to chase after his vehicle and he left the property out of fear for himself and his passengers, which included minor children.

In a video provided to state police, authorities said the victim did approach the Baez-Rivera's path of travel, but Baez-Rivera appeared to have made no attempt to avoid hitting the victim.

Baez-Rivera was arrested and is facing charges including assault, reckless endangerment, breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on January 23.

The Department of Children and Families was also advised of the incident and the case is under investigation.