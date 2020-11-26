Manchester

Glastonbury Resident Finishes First in Manchester Road Race

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Glastonbury resident finished first in this year's virtual Manchester Road Race.

Donn Cabral, 30, finished with a total listed time of 23:00 and a pace of 4:51.

We spoke to Cabral before this year's race.

Cabral couldn't even remember the first time he ran the race. Running has since taken him to two Olympic Games. He hasn't missed a race if he can help it, but this year, he'll be missing everything else.

“It's a chance where so many professional runners that I know to come to my home,” Cabral said before the race. “You know, we'll have the race and then we'll split wood in the back yard and have Thanksgiving dinner.”

Participants ran the 4.478-mile race wherever they wanted.

Runners across the world logged their times through the official race app.

Eilish McColgan was the first female finisher, coming in sixth place. She finished with a time of 25:15 and a pace of 5:20.

For a full list of race results, click here.

ManchesterGlastonburymanchester road race
