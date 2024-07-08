Gov. Lamont activates state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol Monday as temperatures climbed into the 90s. The heat index could make temperatures feel closer to 100 degrees over the next few days.

The protocol is in effect from Monday at 2 p.m. through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

While in effect, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and others to coordinate with United Way's 211 line to ensure information about cooling centers is available throughout the state.

“It’s been pretty warm over the last several days and it’s about to get warmer, particularly over the next several evenings,” Governor Lamont said in a news release. “Anyone who is vulnerable to heat and humidity is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

When Connecticut's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol is enacted, the following actions are implemented: