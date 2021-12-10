Governor Chooses State Comptroller to Take Over After Kevin Lembo's Resignation

The governor has appointed a new state comptroller to take over when Comptroller Kevin Lembo’s resignation goes into effect at the end of the year.

Gov. Ned will appoint Natalie Braswell, of Bloomfield, to serve as state comptroller for the remainder of the term after Lembo’s resignation.

Lembo announced this week that he will resign on Dec. 31 because of an ongoing medical condition.

Braswell will serve as state comptroller from Dec 31, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023.

“The circumstances surrounding the need to make this appointment are incredibly unfortunate and something I wish I didn’t have to do, but I am very pleased that we were able to select someone who has an incredible amount of experience working in the comptroller’s office and can hit the ground running,” Lamont said in a statement.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to finish out the term of a dear friend, mentor, and model public servant in Kevin Lembo,” Braswell said in a statement. “Though I have always thought of myself as a public servant, not a public figure, I view this as an opportunity to positively impact the people of Connecticut and continue the transformative work done by Kevin during his tenure.”

She said she was heartbroken to learn of Kevin’s resignation and he will leave behind a “legacy of tremendous accomplishment and an agency full of talented and dedicated staff ready to continue that work.”

“Natalie Braswell is a brilliant attorney, a dedicated public servant and an expert on the work of the comptroller’s office,” Lembo said in a statement. “As assistant comptroller and general counsel, Natalie earned the respect of everyone in the agency and across state government.”

Natalie Braswell's Professional Background

She is currently the chief of planning, legal and regulatory affairs at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

From 2011 until March 2021, she served as general counsel and assistant comptroller in the Office of the State Comptroller under the leadership of Comptroller Lembo, the governor’s office said.

Prior to joining state service, Braswell worked as an associate attorney with the law office of Updike, Kelly & Spellacy in Hartford from 2007 and 2011, the governor’s office said.