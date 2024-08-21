Governor Lamont mentioned in ‘The Tonight Show' DNC joke

Gov. Ned Lamont made it into a Democratic National Convention joke on the “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

The convention is underway in Chicago.

“We’ll there have been a lot of rumors that a big, global superstar is going to show up and perform at the Democratic Convention. They’re making it kind of obvious who it’s going to be,” Fallon said, setting up the joke.

“Here, check out the ad the Democrats just put out,” he said, and showed a video that included a woman’s silhouette and the titles of several Taylor Swift songs.

And then the reveal – a photo of Ned Lamont.

“He’s gonna do the hits. He’s gonna do the hits,” Fallon said.

Here’s the clip from “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Scroll forward to one minute and 39 seconds to see the joke.