Governor Lifts Truck Ban on Route 15 to Allow Utility Trucks Through

Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the truck ban on Route 15 in order to allow utility trucks through due to the impending storm.

The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection issued an order that waives the ban specifically for utility trucks on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway, also known as Route 15.

The order was put in place to allow utility trucks to drive on the parkway if needed to provide faster response.

This comes as utility companies prepare for hundreds of thousands of power outages across the state. Eversource said there could be up to 380,000 outages and United Illuminating is preparing for nearly 15,000.

Eversource declared a level four response, meaning there is potential to have between 125,000 and 380,000 customers without power. They said it could take between two to six days to fully restore power.

The order will remain in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to noon on Christmas Day.

