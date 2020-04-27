COVID-19

Governor to Hold Briefing About Impact of COVID-19 on Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing at 4:30 p.m. Monday to provide an update on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Connecticut.

As of Sunday, there had been 25,269 cases of COVID-19 reported in Connecticut, 1,766 patients are hospitalized and there have been 1,924 COVID-19-associated deaths.

The governor’s briefing will be through a video conference.

