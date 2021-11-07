Gov. Urges Eligible CT Families to Apply For Child Tax Credit Before Nov. 15 Deadline

Governor Ned Lamont is urging families that may be eligible for the new child tax credit to sign up before the Nov. 15 deadline.
Those who are eligible could receive up to $300 per month, per child, through the new tax credit, according to Lamont.
The governor says you are likely eligible, even if you don't usually file taxes or earn little to no money. Signing up will not effect any other benefits.
According to officials, the children in your family generally qualify if they are under the age of 18 and live with you most of the time.
The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden on March 11, increases the child tax credit to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17. For more information, click here.