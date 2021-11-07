Gov. Urges Eligible CT Families to Apply For Child Tax Credit Before Nov. 15 Deadline

Governor Ned Lamont is urging families that may be eligible for the new child tax credit to sign up before the Nov. 15 deadline.

Those who are eligible could receive up to $300 per month, per child, through the new tax credit, according to Lamont.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The governor says you are likely eligible, even if you don't usually file taxes or earn little to no money. Signing up will not effect any other benefits.

According to officials, the children in your family generally qualify if they are under the age of 18 and live with you most of the time.

Don’t miss out on up to $300 per month, per child, through the new Child Tax Credit. You are likely eligible, even if you don’t usually file taxes, or earn little or no money. This will not affect other benefits.



Sign up by November 15👇 https://t.co/fS4Mlgrv5A — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 7, 2021

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Biden on March 11, increases the child tax credit to provide up to $300 per month per child under age 6, and up to $250 per month per child ages 6 to 17. For more information, click here.