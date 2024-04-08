Greenwich school is safe to reopen after cracks were found following NJ earthquake

A Greenwich middle school is safe to reopen on Monday after cracks were found following an earthquake in New Jersey last week.

Students at Central Middle School were evacuated around 10:23 a.m. on Friday after the magnitude 4.8 earthquake. The middle school students were moved to Greenwich High School and classes continued as normal.

District officials said the middle school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. The Greenwich Fire Marshal had ordered the closure of the middle school until further notice, and said there appeared to be new cracks in new locations.

An inspection was done by engineers and the Greenwich Public Schools Facilities Department over the weekend.

According to officials, it has been determined that there is no new structural damage due to the earthquake. The new cracks or widening of existing cracks that were found do not impact the integrity of the building.

Minor repairs are expected to be done once the inspection report is completed this summer.

Central Middle School will operate on time and with normal operations on Monday.

The middle school was closed two years ago for serious structural concerns, but was later deemed safe for occupancy. The district is in the process of gathering funds to build a new building.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the Greenwich Police Department’s non-emergency number at 203-622-8000 and hit the option for dispatch.

For more information about the earthquake's impact on Connecticut, click here.