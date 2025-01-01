Groton police officer struck by drunken driver going  the wrong way: police

A Groton police officer was struck by a drunken wrong-way driver who was on a cell phone on New Year’s Eve and suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver who hit the officer had a blood alcohol content of more than .20, which is more than twice the legal limit.

The officer was stopping at a stop sign at School Street and Noank Road in the Mystic section of Groton around 7:50 p.m. after conducting an unrelated motor vehicle stop when a 25-year-old Waterford woman in a 2016 Jeep Compass going the wrong way in the eastbound shoulder and sidewalk of Noank Road hit the officer’s cruiser, police said.

The officer was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and has been released.

The driver who hit the officer was not injured, police said.

She failed standardized field sobriety tests and breath samples showed a blood alcohol content of more than .20, which is more than twice the legal limit, police said.

She was charged with operating under the influence, failing to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle while using a cellphone, operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk and reckless driving.

She was held on bond.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Groton Police are investigating and ask anyone who saw the crash to call (860) 441-6712.