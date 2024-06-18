Hamden

Man pleads guilty to murder of Hamden High School student

A man who was charged with the 2022 murder of a 15-year-old Hamden High School freshman has pleaded guilty.

Jenigh Ward, 20, of Hamden, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of murder.

The victim, Elijah Gomez, was walking home from school when he was shot on the Farmington Canal trail, near Treadwell Street, on May 9, 2022, according to police.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Ward shot the teen several times and surveillance cameras captured the shooting, which showed Ward and two other people follow Gomez as he walked home from school.

The state’s attorney said they are working to identify the other two people who were involved.

Anyone who has information about them is asked to call the Hamden Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4040.

Ward will be sentenced on Aug. 12.

