Halloween events draw families to trick-or-treat across Connecticut

Families were out and about across the state Thursday night celebrating Halloween.

From trick-or-treating at the governor's house to the festive sights in Old Wethersfield, this year's spooky fun didn't disappoint.

Zombies and ghouls are putting on a thrilling performance delighting visitors in the audience of all ages.

“Really cool and really fun to watch,” 8-year-old Dylan, of Farmington, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The show is part of an annual Halloween event on Metacomet Road in Plainville, bringing people from all over the area. Part of the street shut down to accommodate food trucks and people watching the elaborate displays.

“The whole neighborhood has come together and we just hear a love for Halloween and trick-or-treating and it’s just an amazing event,” Jennifer Bucci, a homeowner, said.

The event is also helping the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The only request for watching the show is a donation of canned goods or supplies.

“The shelves are not stocked at all so this is coming at a great time for them,” Bucci said.

In Hartford, families lined up at the governor’s mansion to see Governor Ned Lamont dressed as a Ghostbuster. Kids were delighted to be handed UConn chocolate bars as a treat.

“It’s a pretty cool experience for my kids and for the family,” Jessica Velez, of Manchester, said.

“Everything is safe. It’s good. It’s fun,” Cayar Ramirez, a visitor from Puerto Rico, said.

Parents with even younger children decided to trick-or-treat during the day. This group visited Old Wethersfield.

“It’s been a lot of fun. This is our first real one so it’s been kind of nice to experience it and come to Old Wethersfield,” Chris Hacker, of Wethersfield, said.

The scarecrows in town caught their attention.

“My heart’s pounding right now. It’s so scary,” Hacker said.

As Halloween draws to a close, back in Plainville, there’s hope the event could be bigger in the future.

“We’re looking for other neighbors to join in. That would be amazing,” Bucci said.

The food drive in Plainville received more than 1,000 pounds of canned goods for the local food pantry.