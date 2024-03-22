Hamden High School students learn about forensic science in a fun and engaging way

Some students from Hamden High School experienced a hands-on science lesson at Quinnipiac University.

On Friday, they stepped into the role of a forensics detective as they examined blood spatter and bones.

"I hope they get the joy and love of figuring out problems," said physics instructor Nicole Granucci.

Granucci taught the class on how physics plays a huge role in forensics science. Using corn syrup and food coloring as fake blood, she made her own blood spatter for students to measure and analyze the droplets.

"As a physicist, I understand how things fall. I understand at certain heights, the way things impact and, at certain velocities, the way they impact," said Granucci.

She says this is useful information for figuring out a wound or a weapon.

"Taking measurements and understanding the scientific process is you know what really determines the outcome of some of these cases," said Granucci.

Students also looked at skeletons to identify a person's age and examine traumatic injuries.

"This is an example of a gunshot wound. So, we have an entrance wound where a bullet would have come and exit wound where it would have come out," said anthropology professor Jaime Ullinger.

Students say they weren't scared to learn about this material. In fact, they were intrigued. Some even said they want to pursue similar topics in the future.

"I feel like I was always interested in this even when I was young," said Jemaya Saunders, a junior at Hamden High School.

Saunders says she would like to study biochemistry when she graduates.

"I feel like this would help me like if something happened and use that in a forensics case," said Saunders.

Another student says the lesson was a new and exciting experience.

"I never really took into consideration all the different things. You know, where the blood could be coming from. I never thought that could be observed," said Topher Delucia, a senior at Hamden High School.

"Honestly, I hope it just sparks an interest in some sort of science field, career, forensics, anything."