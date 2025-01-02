Hamden superintendent wants to start school after Labor Day this year

The upcoming school year may look different for students in Hamden Public Schools if the Board of Education votes to change the school year calendar.

Superintendent Gary Highsmith made three modifications to the school year calendar for the Board of Education to consider for a vote.

The proposals being made included:

Starting the school year after Labor Day

Extending the Winter break from Dec. 24 to Dec. 7

Having school on Veterans Day

Highsmith said the final decision on the calendar changes will be made by the Board of Education, but he believes these modifications could help address student chronic absenteeism.

"Your attendance starts from the first day of school, if you're enrolled here. You don't first have to show up in school and then be out, to be absent, if you're enrolled in school and you're not here on the first day, your absences start on the first day,” Highsmith said.

In regards to the winter break, he proposed extending the break by two days to create a more consistent schedule.

As the calendar year stands, students return from winter break on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, attend school on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 and have Tuesday Jan. 6, 2026 off for Three Kings Day.

Highsmith said he was concerned with so many “starts-and-stops” in the schedule.

"We want to make sure that we have in front of us a calendar that encourages kids to come to school. That doesn't have so many stops and starts,” Highsmith said.

Highsmith said he does not foresee major issues with having days available for inclement weather, if needed.

“Over the last two years, I’ve only had to cancel school one day, and we’ve had a couple of half days but we haven’t had to cancel school for inclement weather,” Highsmith said.

The next Hamden Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2025.