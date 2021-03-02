Hamden Woman Charged With Manslaughter, OUI After Deadly Crash

A Hamden woman has been charged with manslaughter and operating under the influence after a crash that left a man dead in January.

Police said James McKenna was killed when two vehicles collided on Whitney Avenue and Buell Drive on January 1.

According to police, 22-year-old Taya Patteway-Campbell was driving the vehicle that hit McKenna's head-on. Police said Patteway-Campbell crossed the double-yellow line.

Patteway-Campbell was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding and failure to drive in proper lane. She was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on court on May 3.