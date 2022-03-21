Hartford Drone Company to Send Dozens of Drones to Ukraine

In downtown Hartford, an operation is well underway to bring help to people thousands of miles away in Ukraine.

“All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to stand around and do nothing,” said Barry Alexander, founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones.

Alexander said he couldn’t stand still much longer.

“When you have such crises that involves the loss of life or displacement of human beings, these are extremely beneficial tech tools you need to have at your fingertips,” Alexander said.

The company is now sending off 40 Spartacus Hurricane drones to Ukraine as humanitarian aid through the U.S. Department of Interior.

“Ideally, they’ll provide search and rescue inspections, delivery of pharmaceuticals or other relief items,” Alexander said.

The commercial-grade drones will also provide reconnaissance and video footage in real time. Aquiline Drones will also provide instructors to train civilians how to use the drones once they’re there.

“Essentially everything on the ground, everything from the ground from multiple vantage points,” Alexander said.

The company is also working with the Jewish Community of West Hartford and area business leaders, who are helping support the mission soon to take off and gain momentum.

“Our overarching goal is to send a minimum of 1,000 drones and if we have to step up more and do it ourselves, we will,” Alexander said.