‘He Served with Dedication and Courage': State Police Union Remembers Brian Mohl

Preparations are underway for services at the Xfinity Theatre where people will come together to honor a trooper who died in the line of duty.

Sergeant Brian Mohl served State Police for more than 26 years.

His passing came after authorities say his cruiser was swept away by floodwaters in Woodbury last week.

In a statement released over the week, Mohl’s family called the loss “immeasurable” and described him as an incredible person.

Now, his fellow troopers are remembering him as black and purple bunting hangs outside the State Police Union office in East Hartford.

Those who worked alongside him say he was a man of great integrity and character.

“We’ve known him personally over the 26 years. He’s a great sergeant. He served with dedication and courage and a great deal of compassion for his troopers at the troop,” said Andrew Matthews, State Police Union executive director.

The union adds that Mohl was known for having the backs of troopers he supervised and now they will do the same for those he left behind.

“We’re going to support his family long into the future. And in his absence we will make sure that his wife and his children and his entire family are well taken care of. And they deserve that for him sacrificing his life for the state of Connecticut,” said Matthews.

The union says the community can also support the family of Sergeant Mohl.

People are encouraged to attend his services at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

The wake will be on Wednesday from noon until 6:00 p.m. His funeral is set for Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

People can also donate money to help the family deal with this tragedy and beyond.

You can find information on how to do that at CSPUnion.org.