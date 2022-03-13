Home in Hamden Struck by Gunfire

Police are investigating after a home in Hamden was struck by gunfire on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Dunn Road around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they learned that a single-family home had been struck by gunfire and was occupied at the time of the shooting.

According to investigators, at least one of the shots penetrated into the home.

No injuries were reported.

Ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene and authorities said a small sedan was seen leaving the area.

Authorities said based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the house may have been specifically targeted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.