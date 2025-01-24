Unhoused man arrested for string of burglaries along Connecticut shoreline

A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that happened along the Connecticut shoreline last month.

The West Haven Police Department said they responded to a burglary at Oak Beach Bar and Grill on Dec. 29. The thief allegedly broke a window, climbed inside and stole about $500.

Apps Restaurant was also robbed on the same day around 2:15 a.m. Their cash register was emptied, police said.

Detectives developed a suspect and ultimately arrested a homeless man from New Haven, who is in his 40s.

The man was already in prison for robbing another restaurant in Orange.

He faces additional charges including criminal mischief, burglary and larceny.