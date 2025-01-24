West Haven

Unhoused man arrested for string of burglaries along Connecticut shoreline

police lights generic night
Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that happened along the Connecticut shoreline last month.

The West Haven Police Department said they responded to a burglary at Oak Beach Bar and Grill on Dec. 29. The thief allegedly broke a window, climbed inside and stole about $500.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Apps Restaurant was also robbed on the same day around 2:15 a.m. Their cash register was emptied, police said.

Detectives developed a suspect and ultimately arrested a homeless man from New Haven, who is in his 40s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was already in prison for robbing another restaurant in Orange.

He faces additional charges including criminal mischief, burglary and larceny.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us