Hour-by-hour: Timing out this weekend's nor'easter

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a nor’easter that is expected to bring significant snow to most of Connecticut this weekend.

The snow is expected to begin later this afternoon and early evening and will continue into Sunday.

Most of the state is expected to get between 5 and 10 inches of snow. In some parts of northern Connecticut, there could be as much as a foot of snow.

As you go south in the state, there will be less snow with less than 2 inches expected along the immediate shoreline in New London County. Two to five inches of snow is expected for New Haven.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at what you can expect from the nor'easter.

Cloudy and dry conditions will continue through 3:30 this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s. The snow will start to move into the state between 4 p.m and 7 p.m.

Around dinner time, the snow will be in western Connecticut and will continue to push eastward.

As we continue through tonight, snow will take over the entire state.

It will eventually turn heavy, especially after 9 p.m. Snowfall rates between 1" to 2" per hour will be possible, coating the roads quickly.

The heavy snow will continue through about midnight.

During the overnight hours, the snow will taper to be lighter and more intermittent and mixed precipitation will likely occur for the shoreline.

Wrap-around snow showers will fill into the state around midday on Sunday. An additional inch or two of accumulation is possible.

By Sunday afternoon, the snow will be much more scattered as it moves out of the state.

You can get the latest details on the storm here.