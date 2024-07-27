House of Heroes CT fixes home for 2 veterans in West Haven

Thanking veterans for their sacrifice and service - that's the mission behind the non-profit, House of Heroes Connecticut.

The organization has helped hundreds of vets over the years both in and out of state.

On Saturday, they were out helping four more veterans by the shoreline. Two of them were from West Haven and were family members.

"I feel very honored that they're doing this," said Mark Turner.

Mark Turner served in the US Army and Army Reserves from 1993 to 2001. His stepfather, Robert Levy, fought in World War II during the invasion of Normandy. Levy was also a bronze star honoree.

"He did a couple months in combat and then he did nine months in a prisoner of war camp," said Turner. "He gave everything, you know."

Turner says he had a very close relationship with his stepfather and wanted to follow his footsteps.

"I always considered him to be my real dad. He married my mom in 1979. I was about 4 years old. I just wanted to serve my country, and I just wanted to be like Pop," said Turner.

To thank them both for their service, dozens of people volunteered their time to repair the front porch, clean up the back yard, and fix the side of the house along 2nd Avenue, where Turner and his mother live.

"You know, we learned about Mr. Levy's story, and we said 'look, we get to help two veterans in one go here," said Dennis Buden, senior consultant and former executive director of House of Heroes CT.

Dennis Buden has been working with the organization for 10 years and says it feels good to give back to those who put our country first.

After Saturday, House of Heroes Connecticut will have served 239 veterans since the organization started in 2012.