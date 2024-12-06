Plan for housing and business space at site of collapsed church in New London gets green light

Next month will mark one year since a church collapsed in New London. Now, there are plans to bring new life to the site that currently sits empty.

Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities, or ECHO, got the green light for their proposed mixed-use development in the Union Street lot where the church once stood.

It was in January when a steeple on the 200-year-old Engaging Heaven Church in the center of New London came crashing down.

The church was demolished thereafter.

ECHO then purchased the property and started cleaning up the area. They’re also paying New London back for the costs the city originally fronted, $250,000.

Simultaneously, the organization is looking to build a mixed-use development on that space.

It would have 46 residential apartments and commercial space on the ground level. ECHO also asked the city to waive 64 parking spaces on the street or in a nearby parking facility.

The planning and zoning commission voted in favor of the project, something ECHO says they’re excited about.

"The site is 90% cleared and we should be able to start construction very soon,” Andrew Woodstock, of ECHO, said.

We also spoke to a convenience store owner in the area who hopes the plan will bring more life to the city.

"More traffic, more business, look beautiful because that place is empty. So something different you know,” said Syed, the owner of New London’s Dollar and Up Mega Mart.

No one spoke at public comment of the meeting on Thursday night and many seemed in favor of the project.