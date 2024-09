How Connecticut colleges and universities rank in 2025 best colleges list

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 best college rankings list is out and two local schools made the top 5.

Among national universities, Princeton University took the top spot for national universities and Yale came in fifth.

For the Regional Universities North category, the United States Coast Guard Academy is in the top spot.

See how local schools ranked:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

National Universities

Connecticut colleges and universities on national universities list:

5: Yale

Location: New Haven

Tuition and fees: $67,250.

70: UConn

Location: Storrs

Tuition and fees: $21,044 for in-state students and $43,712 for out-of-state students.

132: Fairfield University

Location: Fairfield

Tuition and fees: $58,350.

179: Quinnipiac University

Location: Hamden

Tuition and fees: $55,480.

231: Sacred Heart University

Location: Fairfield

Tuition and fees: $50,404

315: University of Hartford

Location: West Hartford

Tuition and fees: $49,075

392-434: University of Bridgeport

Location: Bridgeport

Tuition and fees: $35,760

National Liberal Arts Colleges

Williams College in Massachusetts is ranked top for national liberal arts colleges.

14: Wesleyan University

Location: Middletown

Tuition and fees: $70,042

36: Trinity College

Location: Hartford

Tuition and fees: $70,770

55: Connecticut College

Location: New London

Tuition and fees: $67,242

Regional Universities North

1: United States Coast Guard Academy

Location: New London

Tuition and fees: N/A

30: Mitchell College

Location: New London

Tuition and fees: $39,050

48: Goodwin University

Location: East Hartford

Tuition and fees: $21,188

49: University of Saint Joseph

Location: West Hartford

Tuition and fees: $47,278

57: Eastern Connecticut State University

Location: Willimantic

Tuition and fees: $13,928 in-state, $17,428 out-of-state

66: Central Connecticut State University

Location: New Britain

Tuition and fees: $13,050 in-state, $16,550 out-of-state

66: Southern Connecticut State University

Location: New Haven

Tuition and fees: $13,438 in-state, $27,378 out-of-state

91: University of New Haven

Location: West Haven

Tuition and Fees: $47,332

112: Western Connecticut State University

Location: Danbury

Tuition and fees: $12,763 in-state, $16,095 out-of-state

120: Albertus Magnus College

Location: New Haven

Tuition and fees: $41,908

151-165: Post University

Location: Waterbury

Tuition and fees: $32,525

See the full list here.