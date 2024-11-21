Traffic

How many more speeding tickets have state police issued compared to last year?

Connecticut's Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP) says it has seen an increase in some traffic enforcement tickets issued by police in 2024, compared to the previous year.

The statistics come as part of the department's Fatal Mitigation Initiative, an effort to put more patrols along roadways with higher crash and fatality rates.

The initiative is ongoing and began in March of this year.

The department compared year-to-date ticketing data with the same timeframe in the previous year, and shared these statistics:

Speeding Tickets

  • January to October 2024: 19,607 (+229 from previous year)
  • March to October 2024: 16,943 (+948 from previous year)
  • November 1-19, 2024: 1,908 (+881 compared to all of November 2023)

Reckless Driving Tickets

  • January to October 2024: 993 (-1 from previous year)
  • March to October 2024: 817 (+42 from previous year)
  • October 2024: 159 (+88 from previous year)

The numbers show a significant increase in tickets since March, when the initiative officially began.

DESPP says speeding tickets include charges of 'traveling unreasonably fast' as well as speeding.

