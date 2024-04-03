How many Powerball jackpot winners have there been in Connecticut

The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.09 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing and the odds of winning are not great, but there have been some big winners in Connecticut.

There have been nine Powerball jackpot winners in Connecticut in the 29 years that the state has had Powerball.

The first Powerball drawing was held on April 22, 1992, but Connecticut joined the multistate game in November 1995.

Here is a look at the jackpot wins in the state, from the most recent.

On Feb. 14, 2022, there was a $185.3 million winner. The ticket was sold at One-Stop Convenience Store on South Main Street in Cheshire.

On June 23, 2012, a Seymour couple won a $60 million jackpot.

The winning ticket to the $254.2 million Powerball jackpot from Nov. 2, 2011, was sold at Shippan Point BP on Magee Avenue in Stamford.

On June 27, 2009, a Newington man won the $25 million jackpot.

On Oct. 3, 2007, there was a $15 million Powerball winner in Connecticut.

On June 25, 2005, a Seymour man won a $59.5 million jackpot.

On June 25, 1997, there was an $8 million Powerball jackpot winner in Connecticut.

On May 7, 1997, there was a $36 million Powerball jackpot winner in Connecticut.

On Jan. 4, 1997, there was one $10 million Powerball jackpot winner in Connecticut.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.