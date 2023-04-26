How to Find Girl Scout Cookies in CT Before They Are Gone

The season for Girl Scout cookies is coming to a close. They are on sale until May 7 and the Girl Scouts of Connecticut is helping customers find a cookie booth near you by text, phone and online.

How to Find Girl Scouts Cookies in CT

Online Cookie Finder: The Girl Scouts of Connecticut Find Cookies website allows customers to support a local troop by entering a zip code and finding a cookie booth sale in their community.

Text: Text “Cookie” to 59618 and pull up a list of cookie booth locations.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Call: You can call the Girl Scouts of Connecticut Customer Care Team at 800-922-2770 to connect with a local Girl Scout in their immediate area.

Cookies for Heroes: Girl Scouts of Connecticut said most booth sales also offer customers the opportunity to buy cookies through GSOFCT’s Gift of Caring program, “Cookies for Heroes,” which donates boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to service women and men overseas and at home, as well as local community heroes. Cookies purchased for the Cookies for Heroes program are $5 per package.

“Cookie sales are critical for individual troops and for our overall organization, so we wanted to increase convenience for our customers,” Diana Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer at Girl Scouts of Connecticut, said in a statement.

“Whether people are visiting the Cookie Finder section of our website or texting “Cookie” to our special platform, there are plenty of ways to access them easily and quickly. What’s more, we also offer a dedicated Customer Care Team that can let callers know when and where troops will be selling cookies in their local region,” she said.