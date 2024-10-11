How you could be in a Hallmark Christmas movie as state preps to launch CT Christmas movie trail

Connecticut will be launching the first Christmas Movie Trail in the country, according to the governor’s office. A contest is being held for 12 winners to go to the launch event in November and for one of them to be an extra in an upcoming Christmas movie.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut in recent years, has become a much sought-after location to film holiday movies and the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing and Tourism and the Connecticut Office of Film, TV, and Digital Media are launching the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail in November.

“Connecticut embodies everything that makes Christmas films special – the warmth, charm, and timeless beauty that viewers love,” Andrew Gernhard, a film producer who shot several holiday movies in Connecticut, said in a statement.

The trail will highlight locations across the state where more than 20 holiday movies have been filmed, giving visitors an opportunity to relive holiday movie moments and experience the magic of Connecticut during the festive Christmas season, according to the governor’s office.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“This contest will give fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at how that magic comes to life and allows them to be a part of it. It’s an extraordinary way to celebrate not only the spirit of the season but also everything that makes Connecticut such an inspiring place for storytelling,” Gernhard added.

Twelve contest winners will be invited to attend the trail’s launch event, which will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Hallmark stars Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, and Michael Rady will be attending the event and one of the contest winners will be selected in a random draw to become an extra in an upcoming holiday film.

“We are proud to celebrate Connecticut’s role as a premier destination for Christmas movie magic,” Lamont said in a statement. “Connecticut has long been a place where imagination and opportunity come together, and the launch of the nation’s first Christmas movie trail is yet another example of how our state continues to inspire.”

You can enter the contest at ctvisit.com/articles/very-connecticut-christmas-movie-trail.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.