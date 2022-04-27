Husband Suspected of Stabbing, Killing Wife in Waterbury: Police

A 24-year-old woman is dead after she was stabbed several times in front of a young child at her Waterbury home and police said they have charged her husband with murder.

Officers responded to the area of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a complaint of an assault and found Moesha Watson, 24.

During a news conference on Wednesday, police said firefighters returning from a call saw a woman in the road and realized she needed medical attention.

Medical personnel later pronounced Watson dead.

Police said there had been a domestic violence incident at the home.

They identified Watson's husband as Ainsley Panton, 28, and said he faces a murder charge and multiple counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Panton is in the hospital to be treated for a heart condition and police said they are working with the state's attorney to have him arraigned.

A 3-year-old and a 5-year-old were home when Watson was killed, police said, and two school-age children also live in the home and were at school.

Police said the family was new to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.