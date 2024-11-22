Vehicle fire causing delays on I-91 in Wethersfield

Interstate 91 was closed in Wethersfield because of a vehicle fire, according to state police., and the delays on the northbound side of the highway continue.

State police said state troopers responded to I-91 North near exit 24 in Wethersfield around 7:40 a.m. because of a car fire.

The local fire department responded to the scene and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also called to responded.

State police said it appeared that the northbound and southbound lanes were closed in the area for the investigation.

Traffic cameras show delays but that traffic is getting by.

State police said no injuries have been reported.