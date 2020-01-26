In Case You Missed It Weekend Digest: January 26

To help keep you informed on the most shared and talked about stories, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week, including the most recent updates.

Calls For Justice

The family of a teen shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven joined with local members of the clergy to demand an independent investigation into the fatal encounter. The trooper shot 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane after a wild chase on Jan. 15. Protesters marched in the streets of New Haven calling for justice for Soulemane. Inspectors from the state Division of Criminal Justice took over the investigation from state police. For more developments, click here.

Dramatic Rescue

A Norwich woman survived a wild accident when her SUV slid off a snowy road, through a fence, over a wall and landed on a street below. An ambulance couldn't get up a slippery hill to get to her, so firefighters carefully brought her to the ambulance. See what the woman had to say about the rescue here.

Unimaginable Tragedy

The mother of three children found dead in a Phoenix home told police that she smothered her young children, police said. Rachel Henry, 22, was arrested Tuesday and faces three counts of first-degree murder after a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl were found unresponsive at a home Monday, the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement. For more on what prosecutors say about the mother, click here.

Grocery Store Gripe

Ever since the plastic bag ban took effect last summer, grocery stores have seen their shopping baskets disappear. It seems customers are walking out to their cars with the baskets and then not returning them. The head of the Connecticut Food Association calls it an "unintended consequence" of the state's new law that adds a 10-cent tax for every single-use plastic bag. See what grocery store managers are saying about their disappearing baskets here.

End of the Eli Era

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially announced his retirement on Friday. Manning played 16 seasons for the Giants and led the team to two Super Bowls. During the news conference, the team announced that no Giant will ever wear Manning's number 10 again. For more on what Manning had to say about his retirement, click here.