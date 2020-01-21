Outrage Grows After Deadly State Police Shooting in West Haven

There is growing outrage after a state police trooper shot and killed Soulemane in West Haven last week.

On Tuesday dozens marched from New Haven City Hall to police headquarters chanting “Justice for Mubi.”

Their calls for justice follow the deadly state police shooting of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane.

“Mubarak was a human being. He was a son. He was a brother and above all he didn’t deserve to die in the manner in which he did,” said a family member of Soulemane’s.

Body camera video captured Trooper Brian North shooting and killing Soulemane.

State police tell us this began as an investigation into a reported carjacking and when finally stopped after a chase Soulemane showed a weapon, which turned out to be a knife.

“I saw the video and I’m outraged by the video. And I’m not a law enforcement officer but I can be pretty confident that actions taken by the officer were not what should have been done,” said Mayor Justin Elicker, D – New Haven.

We stood today as a community in support of Mubarak’s family. Mubi should be alive today. I stand with the Soulemane family today and if there is anything the city can do, we are always here for you. pic.twitter.com/h3BaKQWIww — Mayor Justin Elicker (@MayorElicker) January 22, 2020

Elicker says Soulemane was the second city resident to have been shot by outside law enforcement in the last year.

“It is critical for us to stand and make sure that law enforcement, all of our law enforcement are held accountable and to a high standard,” said Elicker.

Over the weekend it was announced that inspectors from the state Division of Criminal Justice had taken control of the investigation from state police.

And on Tuesday we learned the New London State’s Attorney’s Office because of its busy caseload handed the matter over to the Middlesex State’s Attorney.

Reverend Boise Kimber is again calling for the U.S. Attorney’s Office to get involved.

“We do not trust the state to investigate the state,” said Kimber.

Following the protest and the mayor’s statement, state police declined to comment.

During the rally it was announced a memorial service for Soulemane is being planned for Saturday.