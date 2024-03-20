EAST HARTFORD

Injuries reported in stolen car crash in East Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Injuries are being reported after a stolen car collided with another vehicle head-on in East Hartford on Wednesday.

The police department said they were called to a crash on Governor Street at about 4:20 p.m. after a car stolen out of New Britain crashed into another vehicle while trying to get on the highway.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The driver of the stolen car ran off after the crash, but was taken into custody shortly after.

The incident remains under investigation.

EAST HARTFORD
