Investigation ongoing after Bridgeport explosion, air quality clear

An investigation into the explosion at the Tradebe facility in Bridgeport Friday afternoon continues. Multiple agencies are working to determine what chemicals are involved and how the explosion happened.

But local and state officials are reminding residents that the area is safe. According to Bridgeport’s Fire Department, the blaze was controlled quickly and it was fueled by a “low grade oxidizer.”

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, residents were told to either evacuate or shelter in place and mask up and avoid smoke exposure as a precaution.

“We really don’t know still what we were working with, so it was really about masking up in the interim,” Elizabeth Rodriguez, the city's health and social services director, said.

She is reminding residents that all area air quality tests cleared, and there is no threat of air quality issues at this point.

“The EPA told us it’s all clear, the air quality it’s all better so they don’t have to wear a mask,” Rodriguez said.

She also said if residents feel more comfortable wearing a mask in the interim, that is fine, as well.

They are still waiting on the investigation to wrap up. We are expected to learn what chemicals were involved and the cause of the explosion.

Officials say the investigation will likely take a few more weeks. When the investigation is complete, any information important to area residents will be disseminated.

“Really making sure we have a solid plan in place and then whatever results come back, talk about it, discuss it and disseminate it to the proper personal,” Rodriguez said.

City officials are also considering policy changes following the explosion. Mayor Joe Ganim called the explosion “unacceptable” and wants to take a look at companies that have potentially harmful chemicals on-site, and what more can be done to ensure communities are aware of their presence and the risks they could potentially have.

“This is not something we should have to be dealing with after the fact with a guessing game of what might have exploded, what caused the explosion,” Ganim said in a press conference Sunday.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also noted they remain on site supervising clean-up. They are also monitoring water quality in local brooks.

A DEEP spokesperson gave the following update on Tuesday:

"Following the release of hazardous chemicals in Bridgeport, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) worked closely with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) and local health officials where the incident occurred to determine if there was a public health concern.

DEEP staff conducted environmental sampling in areas where there was run off from firefighting actions and are awaiting results from laboratory analyses. DPH will review the results to determine the appropriate guidance for residents.

No acute health concerns were found in the area following air monitoring tests on Friday, Dec. 29. State and local health officials will continue to collaborate and share information, and once sample results are available, will develop appropriate guidance."

At this time, fishing remains prohibited in area brooks.