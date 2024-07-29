Government office building in Hartford to close Monday amid investigation into security breach

Authorities are investigating a security breach at a downtown Hartford government building that houses the offices of several state agencies and officials.

State police said a security alarm activated just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the State Office Building at 165 Capitol Ave.

The offices of the Connecticut attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer are among those that operate out of the State Office Building.

The Connecticut Department of Administrative Services later announced on X that the building would be closed Monday "due to an incident that has impacted building systems."

Alert: The State Office Building located at 165 Capitol Avenue in Hartford will be closed tomorrow, Monday, due to an incident that has impacted building systems, and which is being investigated by the State Police. pic.twitter.com/0FsPRJELLR — Connecticut DAS (@ConnDAS) July 29, 2024

State police said the investigation was in its "early stages."

No further information on the incident was immediately available.