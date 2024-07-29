Connecticut

Government office building in Hartford to close Monday amid investigation into security breach

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

Authorities are investigating a security breach at a downtown Hartford government building that houses the offices of several state agencies and officials.

State police said a security alarm activated just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the State Office Building at 165 Capitol Ave.

The offices of the Connecticut attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer are among those that operate out of the State Office Building.

The Connecticut Department of Administrative Services later announced on X that the building would be closed Monday "due to an incident that has impacted building systems."

State police said the investigation was in its "early stages."

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

