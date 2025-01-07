Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn announce Fenway Park show in May

Two massive names in country music will be taking the stage at Boston's Fenway Park this May, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn will be playing the iconic ballpark on May 30.

Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Jason Aldean is known for his hits “Dirt Road Anthem,” “Don’t You Wanna Stay,” “Fly Over States," among others. Aldean called Brooks & Dunn his "musical heroes."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The country music duo has amassed an extensive list of hits through the years, including "Red Dirt Road," "Ain't Nothing 'bout You" and "My Maria."

The country show joins a growing lineup of concerts this summer at Fenway. Shakira will also be playing there in May, and My Chemical Romance has a show scheduled for September.