Justice Ginsburg's Death Prompts Vigils, Concerns About Filling Seat

As dozens gathered for a vigil in Stamford on Sunday, many remembered the legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She’s affected the lives of so many people in our country,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

House Republican Leader Themis Klarides tweeted: “She was a legal pioneer, true role model for women of all ages, and a great American.”

I was sad to hear of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. She was a legal pioneer, true role model for women of all ages, and a great American. She will be sorely missed. https://t.co/yLgkmg3q0f — Themis Klarides (@RepTKlarides) September 19, 2020

Now as people mourn Ginsburg’s passing, some are gearing up for the fight to fill her spot on the court.

“Because what's at stake is real lives and real consequences,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal said the justice’s accomplishments of helping to expand rights and opportunities are at risk including health care, women’s reproductive rights and voting.

“We ought to honor the legacy of Justice Ginsburg and her dying request that there be no choice of a new justice before the inaugural by waiting until the American people have their say,” said Blumenthal.

Blumenthal argues if republicans push ahead they would be breaking their previous word to not fill a Supreme Court seat before an election.

“It’s going to be a firefight politically. There’s no question about that,” said Mike Lawlor, University of New Haven associate professor of criminal justice. “The downside is at the end of the day, what really loses is the credibility, the influence, the respect for the institution of the courts in general and the Supreme Court in particular.”

At the state capitol and across the country flags are flying at half-staff to honor Justice Ginsburg.

They will continue to do so until her burial. Funeral plans have not yet been announced.