‘K Your Way' This Weekend With Girls On The Run

If you’re looking to get outside and get active during what looks to be a beautiful weekend, a local non-profit is making it fun with a virtual fitness celebration.

“Girls on the Run Greater Hartford is a sport-based youth development program,” explained Jessica Bell, executive director of Girls on the Run for the Greater Hartford area. We creatively integrate running into a fun and engaging curriculum inspiring girls to be joyful and healthy and confident.”

All lessons that are more important now than ever before with so much change and uncertainty.

“There’s consistency here we’re helping them build mental emotional social strength and endurance,” said Rebecca Briggs, a coach for the Greater Hartford area.

All while having fun and building friendships. Sometimes the hardest part of practice is picking your running buddy.

“There’s no one you don’t want because they’re all great," Avery Rodriguez, a participant of Girls on the Run, said.

“It’s really fun and I think it gives you a chance to socialize with your friends and it’s just a fun thing and a fun way to exercise,” explained another participant, Celia Izzo.

The girls take it beyond physical exercise.

“The program really focuses on the whole girl not just strengthening our bodies but really working on strengthening our brain making decisions,” said Briggs. “We check in with them every practice to see where they feel good about themselves which part of the girl wheel they’re feeling the strongest in. Where they feel like they could use some guidance.”

Life lessons that have already made these girls wise beyond their years.

“Some days you have to push yourself,” said Izzo. “But other days like there can be days when you’re not in a running mood but the people that are with you and run with you can always encourage you to do your best.”

Everything these inspiring girls have learned this season culminates this weekend with their end of season 5K. The celebration is going virtual this year and is open to the community.

“If that means a 5K run or a walk of a different distance do you want to hop on your bike you want to go for a jog you want to walk your dog you want to do yoga that day,” said Bell. “It’s really any activity that works for you a fun and engaging way for you to celebrate our girls and to celebrate everyone making it through this crazy year.”

The event kicks off tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. with a short program on Facebook Live, but you can participate all weekend, whenever works for you, before registration closes at 10 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s really just to get out there with the people you love and the people you care about to do something for yourself and together,” said Bell.

For more information on how to join in on the fun and to learn more about Girls on the Run, just visit: https://www.gotrgreaterhartford.org/