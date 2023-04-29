Lake Compounce Closes Park on Opening Day Due to Rain

Lake Compounce has closed the park during this year's opening day due to the rain.

Park officials said the park would be closed on Saturday. It's unclear if the park plans to open on Sunday.

Originally, the park said despite the rain in the forecast, it would not be a complete wash out for the festivities that were planned.

Food and games at the amusement park and a bubble dance party were planned to celebrate the park's 177th year.

Shortly after the park was supposed to open on Saturday, park officials said the park would be closed for the day. There is no word on when opening day will be rescheduled to.

Despite the weather this weekend, park-goers have plenty to look forward to during the season.

For the first time since the 90s, the amusement park is bringing back large scale concerts with a floating stage on the lake during Memorial Day Weekend. Click here to see the concert line-up.

Single day admission tickets are $34.99 online. In-person tickets are $59.99 for general admission and $49.99 for junior and senior admissions. For more information, click here.