Lamont backs Biden despite concerns about ‘playing defense'

Gov. Ned Lamont is standing by President Joe Biden, but also says the questions about the president’s cognitive abilities are hurting his candidacy.

“I do worry that we’re going to spend the whole time talking about President Biden's mental fitness and we’re not taking the fight to Trump and talking about his moral fitness,” Lamont said after an unrelated press conference in New Britain.

The event was Lamont’s first public appearance since a meeting between Democratic governors and Biden last week.

“I was one of the very first governors to endorse him four years ago and I’m proud of that ever since,” Lamont said when asked about calls for Biden to step aside.

A small but growing number of Democrats have said Biden should let another candidate seek the party’s nomination.

Among those are U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th), who privately urged Biden to step aside, according to the Associated Press.

Himes’ office has declined multiple requests for comment.

Biden has faced questions about his mental fitness since a poor performance in last month’s debate.

Lamont says the constant questions, and coverage, around Biden are preventing him from focusing on Trump’s record and policies.

“He's playing defense, you don’t win elections playing defense,” Lamont said.

Experts say the ongoing questions could hurt Democrats in other races, particularly competitive ones, if voters are worried about Biden come election day.

“If people aren't excited to vote for the biggest draw on the ticket, then they might not vote,” Quinnipiac University professor Jennifer Sacco said.

At the same time, incumbents usually have an advantage in campaigns. Parties opting to switch away from a sitting president have especially not had success.

“If you dump an incumbent president, which has happened rarely in American history, usually the party in power loses,” University of Connecticut professor Manisha Sinha said.