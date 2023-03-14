Lamont Lifts Ban on Travel For Tandem and Empty Tractor-Trailers Along I-84

Gov. Ned Lamont has lifted the travel ban on all tandem and empty tractor-trailers on I-84.
The ban went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday as a nor'easter brought heavy snow to parts of the state. The I-84 corridor remained mostly clear as warmer temperatures kept the precipitation to rain and light snow throughout the day.
The ban officially ended at 3:30 p.m., according to his office.
