Lieutenant Resigns From Glastonbury Police After Facing DUI Charges

Glastonbury police officer Lt. Kevin Troy has submitted an official letter of resignation after being placed on leave at the end of March.

This comes after Troy was arrested by Enfield police on DUI charges. He faces charges including failure to drive in a proper lane and interfering with police.

Earlier this month, Glastonbury police described the incident as an "ongoing personnel matter."

Glastonbury Town Manager Richard Johnson provided NBC Connecticut with the letter of resignation, as seen below.

The letter was submitted to the police department on April 18.

Troy was an officer with the police department for 17 years, according to the letter.

"It has been an honor to serve with and for the Glastonbury Police Department and the Glastonbury community," Troy said in the letter.

Troy is due in court on May 24 in connection with the DUI charges.

