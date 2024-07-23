Meriden

Lights off at Meriden's Washington Park after vandalism: officials

meriden police cruisers
NBCConnecticut.com

The lights at Washington Park in Meriden are off because of what city officials called excessive littering and vandalism.

“The City will be leaving the lights off at Washington Park this week due to an excessive amount of littering and even vandalism, including attempts to damage park infrastructure,” Chris Bourdon, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Meriden, said in a news release issued on Monday afternoon.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Residents have reported seeing people throwing basketballs in an attempt to break windows at the parks and recreation offices, which are located at the park, city officials said.

“With the City having invested over $500,000 into Washington Park recently, including new basketball and pickleball courts, these recreation options must be preserved for all to enjoy. We encourage park users and the public at large to assist us in achieving this goal so that additional measures are not necessary,” Bourdon said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us