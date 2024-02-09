Little boy dreamt of being an officer. After he died, a CT police dept. made it happen

A 5-year-old Connecticut boy had dreamed of being a police officer when he grew up, but he died unexpectedly before it could become a reality.

In the wake of his death, the Rocky Hill Police Department named Mateo Sanchez an honorary officer. The little boy died suddenly in June of 2023.

He'd happily wave to any officers he came across and made his intention of becoming an officer clear from the get-go.

Rocky Hill Police Chief Brian Klett said he had "no doubt [Sanchez] would have lived up to the department's mission statement," making the town a better place to live, visit, raise a family and conduct business.

The 5-year-old has been assigned badge number 101, which signifies being second in sequence to the police chief. The number has been retired from use within the police department, as it now solely belongs to Sanchez.

The police chief said Sanchez "encompassed the core values of courtesy, professionalism and respect in his short time as a resident of Rocky Hill," and he was always kind of others.

He had just recently graduated from Deer Run Preschool, where police say he was known for his affectionate smile and much-needed hugs.

"The men and women of the Rocky Hill Police Department only ask Officer Mateo Sanchez to keep a watchful eye over them as they protect and serve the great residents and visitors of Rocky Hill," Klett said.