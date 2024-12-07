Making apizza at home? One group is selling New Haven water for your dough

Just water? Yes! New Haven Pizza Club is selling New Haven water H2Dough for your at-home apizza.

New Haven Pizza Club is not only known for their iconic statue at their art exhibition, but also their best kept secret.

New Haven Pizza Club says the best ingredient to get the best dough is their New Haven water.

The water is canned in town by a family-owned business named Amanda Brewing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

On their website, they are selling a 4-pack of H2Dough for $29.99. That makes 16 small pizzas!

When ordering H2Dough, there will a recipe on making the dough and a video tutorial.

Ten percent of profits are donated to Feeding Families Foundation.