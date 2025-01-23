Ansonia

Man accidentally shoots girlfriend while cleaning gun in Ansonia: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his girlfriend while cleaning his gun in Ansonia over the weekend.

Police said they were notified of a 27-year-old woman being treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg on Saturday.

The woman told authorities that she was accidentally shot while her boyfriend was cleaning his gun at their home. She has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Police said there were several other people present in different areas of the home when it happened.

A 27-year-old Ansonia man was arrested and faces charges including assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

